Seven people die in accident with health bus in PR

Photo: Social networks / Reproduction

An accident involving a bus in the Paraná municipality of Marechal Cândido Rondon on Monday morning (02) left at least seven dead and 13 injured. The vehicle belonged to the Health Department of Pato Bragado and transported patients to specialized consultations in the cities of Cascavel and Toledo.

According to the Health Consortium of Western Municipalities (Consamu), the seven confirmed fatalities were elderly and adults, including the bus driver. All the injured were taken to health facilities in the region.

The Paraná State Highway Police said that, at first, there were 18 occupants on the bus. According to PRE-PR, the accident also involved a grain transport truck, whose driver fled the scene.

According to the mayor of Pato Bragado, Leomar Rohden, not all passengers boarded. He said that the Legal Medical Institute (IML) is working to certify the identity of all victims and confirmed that among them is the bus driver César Roberto Scheffler.

“We don’t know the causes yet, the police will investigate. We don’t know exactly what happened. All support is being given to the family members who ended up involved in the accident. Unfortunately, this tragedy happened”, said the mayor.

According to preliminary information, the bus driver would have lost control of the direction and fell into a ravine after leaving the lane. The accident took place around 6 am on Monday (02).

See the names of the dead identified:

Cesar Schaeffer, driver

Nelson Ditz

John Szczuk

Ivone Carmen Gentelini

Claci Inês Specht Werlang

Lourdes Monteiro

Fabiana Monteiro