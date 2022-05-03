Symptoms of human rabies that killed 3 people in Minas Gerais

The government of Minas Gerais confirmed the third death caused by human rabies in the state this year. The third victim is a 12-year-old indigenous teenager who was hospitalized in Belo Horizonte.

The other two deaths were also of children who were bitten by bats in the rural area of ​​Bertópolis, 638 km from the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the State Department of Health (SES-MG), a fourth suspicious record in the same region is still being investigated.

rabies in humans

Rabies is a serious acute viral infectious disease, which is characterized as a progressive and acute and lethal encephalitis. According to the Ministry of Health, lethality occurs in almost 100% of cases.

All mammals are susceptible to the rabies virus and therefore can transmit it.

The disease has two basic transmission groups: urban and rural. The urban occurs mainly between dogs and cats, and the rural, which occurs mainly between bats, monkeys and foxes.

In the cases of Minas Gerais, human rabies was caused by the bite of infected bats.

Symptoms

After the incubation period, the clinical signs and symptoms of rabies appear, which last an average of 2 to 10 days. During this period, the person usually has:

General malaise;

Small increase in body temperature;

slimming;

Headache;

nausea;

Sore throat;

Numbness;

Irritability;

Restlessness and feeling of anguish

Complications of Anger

Rabies infection progresses, with more serious and complicated manifestations, such as:

Increasing anxiety and hyperexcitability;

Fever;

delusions;

Involuntary, generalized muscle spasms and/or convulsions.