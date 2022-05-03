Trump Suggested US Military Shoot Protesters, Says Former Defense Secretary

Information was released by the then server, who worked with the Republican in 2020; US population took to the streets after the death of George Floyd

Donald Trump reportedly suggested that protesters protesting the death of George Floyd were shot ‘in the legs’



Mark Esper, former US Secretary of Defense U.Sstated in a book called ‘A Sacred Oath’ (A Sacred Oath, in free translation) that the former US president, Donald Trump, suggested that the Armed Forces shoot protesters who surrounded the White House, in Washington, in the protests against the death of George Floyd, in May 2020. According to the publication, the Republican questioned: “Can’t you just shoot them? Shoot them in the legs or something.” During the protests, which took place in the first week of June of the same year, Esper stated that it was a “surreal moment, sitting in front of the Resolute table, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing in the air, and the president with red in the face and complaining loudly about the ongoing protests.” The statements in the book come from a senior member of the presidential cabinet who reported possible ‘dysfunctions’ of Trump at the helm of the White House and who was fired after the 2020 election.