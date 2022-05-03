US Offers $5 Million Bounty to Arrest Leader of Central American Drug Clan | World

The United States offers a US$ 5 million (R$ 25.4 million) reward for information that allows the arrest and conviction of drug trafficker Herlinda Bobadilla, from Honduras, of the Montes clan, and her two children, it said on Monday ( 2) the State Department spokesperson.

This clan imports, transports and distributes drugs and launders drug trafficking money in Central America, Mexico and the US, Ned Price said in a statement.

In 2017, Herlinda’s third child, Noé Montes Bobadilla, was arrested, extradited and sentenced to 37 years in prison for drug trafficking. Since then, his mother and two brothers, Tito Montes Bobadilla and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla, have played a greater “leading role” in the organization, according to the Americans.

The administration of President Joe Biden has taken action “to combat the destabilizing effects of transnational crime in Central America,” Price said.

A few days ago, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was arrested by a New York judge on charges of drug trafficking, cocaine and use of weapons.

More than 75 transnational criminals and drug traffickers have been brought to justice since the Narcotics Bounty Program was created in 1986. The Department has paid more than $135 million in rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Central America is the region from which most migrants flock to the Mexican border in hopes of entering the US. This migratory wave is attributed to poverty, corruption, drugs, violence and the effects of climate change in their countries of origin.