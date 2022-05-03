US Supreme Court Justice Draft Document Leaked; text could end US abortion rights, according to website | World

US Supreme Court justices have voted privately to overturn the 1970s decision guaranteeing access to abortion, according to a report published on Monday by the website Politico.

The site obtained an initial version, not yet officially released, of a draft report by Minister Samuel Alito. In the text, the judge states that there is a majority in the court to overturn the old decision (known as Roe v. Wade).

The text is classified as an initial draft of the majority opinion. There are notes that indicate that the material circulated among the judges on February 10th. The text was probably written to serve as a vote for a case in Mississippi, where there is a bill to stop abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The judges’ official decision has not been released, and public votes may change until that happens.

Mississippi case: US Supreme Court considers law that threatens abortion rights

Alito states that this matter should be decided by politicians, not by justice.

In practice, if the Court makes the decision in the draft, there will be disputes in each state and also in Congress to determine the conditions under which abortion will be allowed in the US.

“It is time to pay attention to the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people,” wrote Alito.

Alito’s draft opinion is a repudiation of the 1973 ruling that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and also of a second ruling, this 1992 ruling known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which largely upheld the right.

“We consider that Roe and Casey should be annulled,” writes Alito in the document, which is classified as “Court Opinion.”

“The inescapable conclusion is that abortion rights are not firmly rooted in the nation’s history and traditions,” he wrote.

Politico is a site that covers politics in the US and has been on the air since 2007. According to the “New York Times”, the newsroom has about 400 journalists. Last year, the German company that controls the newspaper “Bild” bought Politico.

According to the website, this is the first time in the Supreme Court’s modern history that a draft report has been leaked before the decision is officially made.

According to the text, the draft evidences that the Supreme Court, which has a majority of conservative justices, argues that the 1973 decision has problems of legal logic.

“Roe was blatantly wrong from the start. His reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision had harmful consequences. And far from bringing a national agreement on the abortion issue, Roe and Casey ignited the debate and deepened the divide.

Change in US policy

If US Supreme Court justices announce a decision that confirms the content of the text, it will be a “seismic” shift in US policy and law, according to the New York Times.

According to Politico, the following judges will vote against the right to abortion:

Samuel Alito,

Clarence Thomas,

Neil M. Gorsuch,

Brett M. Kavanaugh

Amy Coney Barrett

And, also according to the site, the judges will vote against the text

Stephen G. Breyer,

Sonia Sotomayor and

Elena Kagan

It is not yet known how Judge John G. Roberts Jr. plan to vote.

Politico claims it received a copy of the draft from a person who follows the Mississippi case proceedings. The text is 98 pages long (31 of which are from an appendix of historic state abortion laws). There are 118 footnotes and, according to the website, the appearance and timing of the text being drafted and circulated are consistent with the Court’s practice.