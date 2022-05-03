War in Ukraine: Children in Mariupol drank water from puddles to survive

Abhishek Pratap 7 hours ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: Children in Mariupol drank water from puddles to survive 1 Views

  • Jayne Morgan
  • BBC Wales Investigates

Yuliia's children sleeping on the train on the way to Poland

Credit, Yulia

photo caption,

Yuliia’s children sleeping while hiding from the horrors of war

Hearing how her best friend’s children drank rainwater from puddles to survive the war in Ukraine is why Ukrainian Nataliia Roberts wants to bring her to the UK as soon as possible.

Yuliia and her three daughters used to leave their basement shelter in the besieged city of Mariupol after it rained to quench their thirst.

Not only did they lack water and food; there was no toilet, shower, or electricity in their makeshift retreat.

Nataliia now wants her childhood friend with her in Wales, where she has lived with her husband Dewi for five years.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Siblings with 4 children fight in court to legalize incest

A couple formed by two brothers fights in court to get incest legalized in Germany. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved