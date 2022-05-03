What are the most common symptoms seen in the hepatitis outbreak?

Nearly 200 cases of acute hepatitis have been reported in children worldwide in recent months. The outbreak caused the death of at least one child and 17 liver transplants, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

While the cause has yet to be determined, the strongest hypothesis is that the disease is being caused by a type of adenovirus that causes a number of conditions, including the common cold, pneumonia, diarrhea, and conjunctivitis.

Credit: Arindam Ghosh/istockThere are already almost 200 cases of acute hepatitis in children. Most had no fever

But what are the symptoms?

A classic symptom of hepatitis is jaundice, or yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, which has been seen in many of the affected children, according to the WHO.

Many also had gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. Most cases did not have a fever, according to the UN health agency.

Other symptoms of hepatitis can include fatigue, loss of appetite, dark urine, light-colored stools, and joint pain. These symptoms, however, have not been reported much.

Credit: IstockHepatitis is a type of liver inflammation

Where were the cases registered?

The UK was the first country to identify the disease in children, with at least 114 officially confirmed cases.

About a dozen other countries have reported cases, including Spain(13), Israel (12), USA (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (5), Netherlands (4), Italy (4), Norway (2). ), France (2), Romania (1), Belgium (1). Japan (1), Singapore (1).

The cases occurred mainly in children under 10 years of age.

What is striking is that severe hepatitis, such as those in the current outbreak, is uncommon in children. Furthermore, typical hepatitis viruses were not detected in any of these cases, which makes the origin mysterious.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said adenovirus type 41 has been detected in at least 74 cases.

While this adenovirus has been linked to hepatitis in children with weakened immune systems, it “is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in healthy children,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alert. .