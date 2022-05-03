What happens to the body after you stop drinking coffee?

Coffee is one of drinks consumed internationally, especially in the early hours of the day, thanks to the energy it provides to the body. More precisely, stimulants such as caffeine will provide the health high doses of antioxidants. Just as its excessive consumption can cause side effects, such as insomnia, when you stop taking this infusion the organism will also be affected.

a cup of coffee contains 6.2 mg of choline, which is from the B vitamins family; 4.7 micrograms folate (vitamin B), 0.5 mg niacin (vitamin B3), 0.2 micrograms vitamin K, vitamin B12 via riboflavin, and vitamin B5 via 0.6 mg pantothenic acid.



–Continues after advertising–

Likewise, a Harvard University study revealed that coffee consumption can help improve memory. Many people are used to drinking at least three cups of coffee a day.

To stop drinking coffee or not?

Once you stop consuming this infusion, people will be able to regulate their weight, especially those who consume sugar, cream and desserts.

On the other hand, one of the most notable effects of quitting coffee is that the regular sleep cycle can be regulated, as drinking coffee up to six hours before bed can alter a person’s sleep cycle.

Also, stop consuming coffee it can cause dizziness, depression, anxiety and mood swings, in addition to the headache caused by the reduction of adrenaline and dopamine levels in the body, something that can increase adenosine, a substance responsible for giving the feeling of tiredness. On the other hand, there will be a marked loss of antioxidants by not consuming this drink.



–Continues after advertising–

Finally, experts say that when you stop consuming this infusion you will affect your health from a cognitive point of view. Several studies have found that consumption of coffee can prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. Consequently, it is advisable to consume at least one cup a day.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related