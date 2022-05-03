WhatsApp tests status reactions and other expected functions; see | Social media

WhatsApp is testing new functions involving Status. One of the novelties is the possibility of reacting to friends’ posts with emojis, in a feature that works similar to Instagram Stories reactions. The experiment was discovered this past Saturday (30) by the specialized website WABetaInfo, who captured screenshots of the functionality in the desktop WhatsApp beta. According to the page, the test may soon appear in the beta apps for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The feature, called “Quick Reactions”, displays eight emojis at the bottom of the page for the user to select and show “his feeling” for that Status. The faces are the same used in the reactions of Instagram Stories, such as the smiling face, the face with heart eyes and the party confetti. The exception is the fire symbol, which has been replaced on WhatsApp by the icon of hands together in prayer (often confused with a “high-five”).

1 of 4 WhatsApp is testing several new features to add to the messenger — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo WhatsApp is testing several new features to add to the messenger — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Still according to WABetaInfo, when the user reacts to a Status, the emoji is simply sent in the conversation with that contact. The site doesn’t make it clear whether a Status thumbnail is displayed in chat to contextualize sending the emoji — just like when someone responds to a Status using text. The portal also did not say whether there will be the possibility to choose other emojis in addition to the standard options to react.

2 of 4 WhatsApp tests a function that allows you to react to the Status of friends — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo WhatsApp tests a function that allows you to react to the Status of friends — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

Another novelty involving WhatsApp Status

In addition to sending reactions, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to view Statuses directly in the conversation list on the homepage. The function, which is also similar to the existing format on Instagram, would be signaled by a green indicative ring added around the friend’s profile picture, indicating that that contact has active Statuses to watch.

3 of 4 WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows you to watch Status directly from the conversation list — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows you to watch Status directly from the list of conversations — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

The tests of WABetaInfo revealed how the feature worked: by tapping the friend’s profile picture, the Status would immediately open on the screen. To access the conversation, you would have to tap the cell that contains the contact’s name. This option would make stories more visible to all users, who would be able to watch their Friends’ Statuses while looking for a person on the list to chat with.

WhatsApp would also be testing the possibility of creating polls in group conversations. Discovered in March of this year, the feature is in beta for mobile. Its operation seems to be simple: after submitting the question, each member could vote for the option they preferred, and all chat participants could see the result. The print captured by WABetaInfo, however, shows that it would not be possible to view the individual vote of each member. The American portal says that the poll function would also be end-to-end encrypted – thus, even WhatsApp would not have access to the questionnaire.

Another novelty would be the possibility of linking the WhatsApp account to a second cell phone. The portal states that, to activate the feature, it would be necessary to point the camera of the main smartphone to the screen of the secondary device, synchronizing through a QR Code. So far, the newly launched option to use the messenger on multiple devices is only available for computers, keeping only a mobile with the user account.

4 of 4 WhatsApp test would allow you to add the user’s account to a second cell phone — Photo: Playback/WhatsApp WhatsApp test would allow you to add the user’s account to a second cell phone — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

While all of these tests have been captured over the last few weeks, it’s worth remembering that they’re all just experiments. There is no confirmation that they will, in fact, be implemented in the final version of WhatsApp and made available to the public. There is also no prediction of when this could occur, as there was no official announcement made by the messenger. It is still worth noting that, as these are resources that have not yet been finalized, they may be incorporated with changes.

With information from WABetaInfo (1, 2 and 3)

