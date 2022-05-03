who is Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother

Richest man in the world, Elon Musk turns and moves is under the spotlight – whether for some billionaire investment, like the US$ 44 billion (about R$ 214 billion) to acquire Twitter, or for some space trip carried out by spacecrafts of the SpaceX,

But the fame of the last name Musk is not only in the owner of the electric car manufacturer Tesla. The billionaire’s mother, Maye Musk, is a very successful model at the age of 74, being part of the staff of IMG Models, one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Maye started her career at an early age, having her first shows at the age of 15. The model worked for decades on the catwalks.

“My friends say I was famous even before Elon was famous,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

According to the publication, Maye was born in Canada but moved to South Africa when she was just three years old. In the African country, she began her modeling career and became a finalist for Miss South Africa in 1969, aged 21. But success followed and to this day she still stands out in the profession.

“I am living proof that [você pode] finding work for an older woman… I’ve never worked as hard as I do now,” she told the magazine.

But Maye’s works don’t just stay on the catwalks. On her official website, she classifies herself as a model, author, nutritionist and speaker. As an author, she has released the book “A woman makes a plan: Advice for a lifetime of adventure, beauty, and success”, sold at more than 100 countries.

She even made a recent publication on her Instagram, where she has more than 568 thousand followers, talking about the success of the book. “I’m actually impressed by the publishers in several countries that have translated and printed my book during the pandemic,” she said.

On Twitter, Maye has already surpassed the mark of 533 thousand followers, while on TikTok she is in the house of 70 thousand followers. She uses social media to share health tips, exercises, modeling and also interact with some followers.

Works in nutrition

Maye graduated with a degree in nutrition at age 21 and holds two master’s degrees. Despite having worked for many years with the profession, Musk’s own official website says that today she no longer works in the area, as “she is traveling the world giving lectures on how to manage her own business, balancing the challenges of life and a family “.

Although he is no longer active in the field, one of his books, “Feel Fantastic” (“Feel Fantastic”, in the literal translation) was featured on cereal boxes in the United States.

In an interview with CNBC, she explained a little about her daily diet to keep in shape for the shows. Musk said he had high-fiber cereals and milk for breakfast, yogurt, fruit, salads, and whole-wheat bread for lunch, milk and fruit for an afternoon snack, and something lighter at night, such as “bean soup or cooked vegetables with protein and potato starch”.

“Eating healthy is easy with knowledge, but avoiding bad food is difficult,” she said during the interview, noting that she loves sweet foods like chocolates and cookies, and that’s why she doesn’t have this type of food at home. .

Speeches

When it comes to speaking engagements, Maye Musk has spoken on a variety of topics at universities, corporations and associations. Among the topics addressed by Elon Musk’s mother are entrepreneurship, aging, gender equality, single parenthood, overcoming challenges, trust and health.

“When you have experience in a topic and in life, share it with others. They can learn from your experience,” she says.

Maye has traveled the world giving lectures, visiting cities such as Melbourne, Stockholm, Kiev, Budapest, Cannes, Beirut, Shanghai, among others in the United States and Canada.