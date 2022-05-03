Woman ‘resurrects’ and hits coffin moments before being buried

A woman, identified as Rosa Isabel Céspedes Callaca, took family and friends by surprise by “reviving” during her wake. The case took place on April 26 in Peru and reverberated around the world. She woke up and knocked on the coffin minutes before she was buried.

According to the Publimetro portal, the woman was declared dead after a serious accident. Along with this, Rosa’s brother-in-law also died. However, during the funeral procession to the cemetery, family members heard banging on the coffin.

The family stated that she opened her eyes and had vital signs. In an interview with Publimetro, the cemetery administrator confirmed the information. “She opened her eyes and was sweating. I got to my office and called the police,” he reported.

The officers went to the cemetery and confirmed that Rosa had vital signs. She was taken to the hospital where she underwent medical attention. However, she ended up dying for good hours later.

family wants answers

“We want to know why my niece reacted yesterday, taking her to bury her. There we have the videos, she pushes, touches. […] We took her to the hospital and she arrived with a pulse of 5. So we want to know if my niece was in a coma during the wake”, reported one of the family members.

The case is under investigation by the country’s regional health management. A report has been submitted and the case is being followed up. Rosa’s case may be linked to the Lazarus syndrome that occurs when a person comes back to life, but dies definitively shortly afterwards.

Source: ND+