Zé Neto suffers from an acute infection and is forced to leave the stage

Zé Neto had to cancel the show due to a new health problem

Zé Netowhich pairs with Christian, was once again a subject in the media due to his state of health. He received a new diagnosis and had to hastily cancel a performance that would be held in the interior of Minas Gerais. The situation became so serious that he rushed to the hospital.

Last Thursday, April 28, Zé Neto needed medical attention and went to the Hospital de Base de São José do Rio Preto. During the consultation, a new health problem was diagnosed. During the exams, it was found that Cristiano’s partner has an acute inflammation in the face, caused by sinusitis.

Due to the cancellation of the show, fans of the singers who were waiting for the presentation in the countryside of Minas Gerais revolted. A bus from Zé Neto & Cristiano had to leave under police escort from João Monlevade, because of the cancellation. The military was called after part of the public revolted.

It is worth remembering that despite the health complication, the singer has already returned to work. That’s because the recovery, according to doctors, would be quick. It is worth remembering that this is not the first health problem faced by Zé Neto over the last few months. He recently had to treat a serious lung injury.

GLASS IN THE LUNG

The country singer Zé Neto was diagnosed in December last year with a lung disease that he attributes to the use of electronic cigarettes. At the time, the singer’s press office reported that he had “glass focus in the lung”, which causes shortness of breath to sing.

At the time, the famous said: “It’s okay and I actually had a serious lung problem due to electronic cigarettes. Whoever messes with that shit, stop with it because it’s bad. Thank you for those who prayed for me, wished good things for me. It’s all right”.