Zelensky conditions Ukraine’s neutrality to the release of Donbass and Crimea

President also demands security guarantees so that the country is not the target of attacks again

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFPPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelensky stressed that neutrality also requires “security guarantees” from Russia

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyconditioned the country’s position of neutrality, demanded by Russia, to the liberation of all its territory, including the Donbas region and the peninsula of Crimea, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014. The speech took place during an interview with the Saudi television channel “Al Arabiya”, in which the president reinforced the Russian demand, but reiterated that “the most important thing is the liberation of Donbas and all the temporarily occupied territories. , as well as the Crimean peninsula”. In addition to the total withdrawal of the Russian army from the country, Zelensky stressed that neutrality also requires “security guarantees not to be the target of similar attacks in the future, and other weapons in case they face a war like the current one”. In turn, for an immediate ceasefire agreement, the Russia requires Ukraine to commit not to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato), in addition to remaining neutral.

*With EFE

