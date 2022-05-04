4-year-old is ‘seized’ by police after ‘stealing’ mother’s car and taking a walk – Metro World News Brasil

A four-year-old took his mother’s car and decided to take a little drive around the region. The incident took place this Saturday (30) in a city in the Netherlands, called Utrecht.

Central city police reported that the boy collided with two parked cars, then left the vehicle in his pajamas and bare feet. Information is from BBC News.

Witnesses soon called the police when they saw the child walking alone down the street. No one was injured during the “walk”. On Instagram, police said they had found a “new Max Verstappen” – famous Dutch racing driver, Formula 1 world champion.

moment of incident

According to police, the child woke up on Saturday when her father went to work and took her mother’s car keys. After getting into the vehicle, the boy decided to take a walk in the region.

A moment later, the police were called with the report that there was an abandoned vehicle nearby, having hit two parked cars. The boy’s mother was notified by authorities shortly thereafter.

When the boy was handed the phone, he was making gestures as if he were behind the wheel, according to police. “We then realized that the child may have been the driver,” read the text on Instagram.

The way the boy started the car

The child was taken to the scene of the accident to describe what happened and how the car was activated. But first, she was given hot chocolate at the police station and a teddy bear while she was waiting for her mother.

According to police, the boy opened the car with the key, put it in the ignition and moved his foot to the clutch and accelerator pedals.

The child’s parents were instructed to hide the car keys next time. “Fortunately, this mini driver’s adventure came to an end with a hiss,” police wrote.