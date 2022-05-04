8-year-old miner discovers possible asteroid and recognized by NASA

Nicolas Dumont, 8 years old, received a certificate issued by the American space agency, NASA (photo: Personal Archive) An 8-year-old miner was recognized by NASA for discovering a possible asteroid in the solar system. Despite the history of Nicolas Dumont be similar to the movie Armageddonthere is no evidence that the celestial body could threaten life on Earth. Nicolas lives in Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, and is the son of amateur astronomer Gilberto Dumont, director of the city’s observatory. The astronomy prodigy was observing images captured by the telescopes of the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC/NASA Partner) when he noticed the movement of a star that was preliminarily classified as an asteroid. Image sequence shows the movement of “p21tmvg”, possible asteroid discovered by Nicolas (photo: Disclosure)

The discovery was sent to NASA on April 14. Thirteen days later, Nicolas received the certificate of recognition from the American agency. From now on, scientists will analyze the celestial body to verify if it really is an asteroid and finally trace its route. The space object was captured by the telescope of the American University of Hawaii, and Nicolas analyzed the images made available by the IASC/NASA Partner. Its basis will be analyzed by scientists. The study is expected to last three to five years. If it is indeed categorized as an asteroid, chances are that “p21tmvg” will be named “Nicolas” or “Dumont” in honor of the person who discovered it.

Gilberto Dumont, Nicolas’ father, directs the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory. The telescope has already recorded images of the moon, sunspots and neighboring planets. (photo: Disclosure)

Nicolas Dumont is part of the team at the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory, in which he is enrolled in the “Caa Asteroides” program of the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Team members are trained and supervised by amateur astronomer Gilberto Dumont and have their findings analyzed and reviewed before being reported to NASA’s IASC.

The International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC/NASA Partner) is a citizen science program provided by NASA that provides astronomical data to citizen scientists around the world. One of the goals is to keep a constant monitoring of the stars to map asteroids that may impact terrestrial life.