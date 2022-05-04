Abortion in the USA: Poor women will be the most affected by the reversal of rights, analyzes Guga Chacra | The subject

Five of the Supreme Court’s nine justices, three appointed by former President Donald Trump, voted to end women’s right to terminate a pregnancy. The draft does not represent a final decision, which is expected to be published in June this year.
Protesters in favor of abortion rights take place on May 3, 2022 in the city of Seattle, in the US state of Washington (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images North America/AFP)
If the guarantee is indeed revoked, the conditions for allowing abortion in the country must vary according to the legislation of each state.
In an interview with Julia Dualib, Globo’s New York commentator Guga Chacra details the implications of this possibility for American women from different social strata.
“The richest women in these states will have no problem taking a flight and having the procedure done in a clinic in a state where abortion is legal. The problem is the poorest women”, assesses Guga Chacra.
At the episode #698 of the podcast The Subjectthe commentator also explains how a scenario of reversal of the law can impact the midterm elections in the country.
“For many Republican voters, the abortion issue is already a voice mobilizer,” he says. “Democrats will try to immobilize the electorate to vote en masse. But they will not be able to have 60% of senators under any circumstances to try to create legislation at the federal level to legalize abortion rights throughout the country.”