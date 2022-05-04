After vowing to speed up nuclear program, North Korea tests missile | World

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, the South Korean military and Japan’s coast guard said. The launch came about a week after the North Koreans pledged to speed up the development of their nuclear arsenal.
The missile flew about 500 km and reached a height of 800 km, Japan said.
The launch, which marks the North’s 14th biggest weapons test this year, comes just days before South Korea’s newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol is sworn in – on May 10.
Images of the ballistic missile Hwasong-17 were released in October 2021 by North Korea – Photo: Reproduction via Reuters
The South Korean military said it detected the launch around noon in the Sunan area of Pyongyang. Sunan is where North Korea last fired what it claimed was a Hwasong-17, a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), on March 24.
The Japan Coast Guard also reported that it had detected what appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from North Korea.
The latest launch came less than three weeks after a new tactical guided weapon was fired on April 16, aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to state agency – Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Pyongyang recently stepped up weapons testing, resuming long-range missile launches for the first time since 2017 in March. Officials in Seoul and Washington say the North Korean country may also be preparing for a new round of nuclear tests.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to speed up the development of his country’s nuclear arsenal.
“Our military is maintaining readiness while monitoring related activities for possible additional launches,” the South Korean military responded in a statement.
