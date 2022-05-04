After vowing to speed up nuclear program, North Korea tests missile | World

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, the South Korean military and Japan’s coast guard said. The launch came about a week after the North Koreans pledged to speed up the development of their nuclear arsenal.

The missile flew about 500 km and reached a height of 800 km, Japan said.

The launch, which marks the North’s 14th biggest weapons test this year, comes just days before South Korea’s newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol is sworn in – on May 10.

Images of the ballistic missile Hwasong-17 were released in October 2021 by North Korea – Photo: Reproduction via Reuters

The South Korean military said it detected the launch around noon in the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang. Sunan is where North Korea last fired what it claimed was a Hwasong-17, a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), on March 24.

The Japan Coast Guard also reported that it had detected what appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from North Korea.

The latest launch came less than three weeks after a new tactical guided weapon was fired on April 16, aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to state agency – Photo: KCNA via Reuters

Pyongyang recently stepped up weapons testing, resuming long-range missile launches for the first time since 2017 in March. Officials in Seoul and Washington say the North Korean country may also be preparing for a new round of nuclear tests.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to speed up the development of his country’s nuclear arsenal.

“Our military is maintaining readiness while monitoring related activities for possible additional launches,” the South Korean military responded in a statement.

North Korea releases video showing new missile launch

