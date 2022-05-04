Aldo Urban, doctor and founding partner of Unimed Joinville, dies at the age of 90

The ophthalmologist and founding partner of Unimed de Joinville Aldo Urban died this Tuesday, 3, at the age of 90. The information was released by the health unit itself, which published a note of condolence on social media. The cause of death was not disclosed.

According to Unimed, it took more than 50 years of work with the network he founded in Joinville. “Leaves an important legacy to the [Unimed] and deserves our respect and admiration.

On social media, family and friends mourned the doctor’s death. “Our great friend and partner on great trips”, recalled a colleague.

Former patients also reported admiration for the professional. “I am so sorry for the loss of family and friends. Doctor Aldo was an excellent professional. I met him in Piçarras a few years ago,” said one patient. “Doctor Urban was my first ophthalmologist (1965). Important indicator in the diagnosis”, reported another person.

Details about the funeral were not released. Aldo Urban will be cremated.

