AMD Zen 5 CPUs can stay for 2024 or 2025 by priority from TSMC to Intel and Apple

The future processors AMD Zen 5 may have their launch delayed if the company continues with possible plans to use the company’s 3-nanometer process. TSMC. The cause of this would be the semiconductor manufacturer’s internal organization for next-generation 3nm, which prioritizes production for Intel and apple.

This information comes through DigiTimes. Intel and Apple reportedly “invested heavily” in acquiring the next-generation 3nm process and are marked as ‘VIP’ customers in TSMC’s production and delivery hierarchy. other companies like AMD, Nvidia and MediaTek would also be trying to buy some of this production, but it wouldn’t start until the end of 2023. As a result, products from these three companies based on TSMC’s 3nm would be delayed to 2024 or 2025.

Despite this, it is not certain that Zen 5 processors will actually use TSMC’s 3 nanometer process. What we do know is that products based on the Zen 4 architecture, say the upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs, will use TSMC’s 5nm process, as will Nvidia in their upcoming products.

But considering that AMD uses TSMC’s next-gen 3nm in its Zen 5 products, the more concrete possibility is that in fact the “red side of the force” postpones these news to sometime in 2024 or 2025. Wccftech mentions, there are still the options that AMD negotiates with TSMC an early access to the latest process, which is less likely and would leave AMD with a very limited “stock”, or else use an optimized version of the N5 node in the products Zen 5. However, the company has already promised a “major architectural overhaul” for the Zen 5 generation, which leaves us with the “flea in the ear”.

a bet of Wccftech AMD would launch its Zen 4 products later this year, to bring this same architecture with V-Cache in 2023 and Zen 5 in 2024. But this should be treated as speculation, as there are no official mentions of the company.

Via: Wccftech