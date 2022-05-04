Amid US debate, WHO director defends abortion rights | World

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, made an appeal on Wednesday (4) in favor of the right to abortion, coinciding with the possibility that the US Supreme Court overturns it.
“Restricting access to abortion doesn’t reduce the number of procedures, it just drives women and girls to perform unsafe procedures,” Tedros Adhanom said on Twitter, without directly mentioning the United States.
In the United States, the news website Politico on Monday revealed an internal document that points out that most Supreme Court justices are willing to bury the decision Roe v. Wade of 1973, which protects the right of American women to terminate their pregnancies.
“Access to safe abortion saves lives,” emphasized the WHO chief.
Protesters for and against abortion rights in front of the US Supreme Court, in January 2011 photo (Photo: Jim Young/Reuters)
The Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the text – a draft ruling dated February – but noted that it does not represent a “final” decision.
Tedros said on the same social network that “women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health.”
According to the WHO, unsafe abortions cause around 39,000 deaths a year worldwide and cause millions of women to be hospitalized for complications.
Most of these deaths are concentrated in low-income countries – more than 60% in Africa and 30% in Asia – and among the most vulnerable people.
Possibility of the US Supreme Court changing abortion rights provokes protests in the country