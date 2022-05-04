At least 9 people died after bombing in Donetsk | Ukraine and Russia

At least nine civilians were killed by Russian fire in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the messaging app Telegram that at least three civilians were killed during an aerial bombardment in the city of Avdiivka.

Three more were killed by bombing in the city of Vuhledar and another three in bombings in the city of Lyman, he wrote.

The Ukrainian president’s office said on Tuesday that other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire and that regional authorities were trying to evacuate civilians from frontline zones.

Reuters was unable to independently verify Ukraine’s battlefield accounts. Russia has denied attacking civilians.