Beijing closes dozens of subway stations against Covid outbreak

Beijing announced the closure of dozens of subway stations on Wednesday (4), in yet another measure that intensifies movement restrictions to contain the outbreak of covid in the Chinese capital, a city of 21 million inhabitants.

The world’s second-largest economy is battling the most serious coronavirus outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, with most cases concentrated in Shanghai, the country’s economic heartland, which has followed confinement orders for more than a month.

The scenes of chaos and anger over the restrictive measures in Shanghai have residents of Beijing worried: they fear a confinement in the capital, despite the small number of cases.

On Wednesday, Beijing recorded only 51 local cases of infections, including asymptomatic ones, while Shanghai’s daily balance surpasses 5,000, with a downward trend, despite the easing of some measures.

In the capital, residential complexes with positive cases of covid went into confinement, many tourist sites adopted restrictions during the usually busy long holiday of May 1 and eating inside the restaurants was banned.

And residents began to stock up on food and essentials, fearful of a lockdown that could suddenly be announced.

The China World Trade Center, which includes offices and commercial areas, will remain closed until Sunday.

And the Beijing subway announced on Wednesday the closure of 45 stations, representing 14% of the network, many of them in areas under lockdown orders.

“Entries and exits from stations will remain closed (…) but transfers can be made within stations,” a statement said.

In addition to Beijing, the central city of Zhengzhou has also increased controls to fight Covid, with residents of the main part of the city forced to remain in their residential complexes.

Shanghai, where the weeks of confinement have provoked criticism against the public administration and the excessive zeal of the authorities, faces problems in providing supplies to confined residents and in caring for patients with problems not linked to covid.

Hundreds of people died in the city of 25 million, most of them unvaccinated elderly people.