Biden Claims Russia Is Responsible for War Crimes Again | Policy

reproduction Joe Biden says Russia is responsible for committing war crimes

US President Joe Biden again accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine during a visit to a factory that produces anti-tank missile launchers in Troy, Alabama, on Tuesday.

“Russian forces have committed many war crimes and the United States is leading the way in supporting the Ukrainians to defend their country,” he said, taking the opportunity to praise the arms industry officials.

“It’s incredible what you’ve done. When we see the atrocities committed by the Russians and we see the Ukrainians, not only the soldiers but also ordinary people defending themselves, we see that you have changed the lives of those people,” he added.

Lockheed Martin produces the FGM-148 Javelin portable anti-tank missile launchers. According to Biden, more than 5,500 equipment of the type produced there have already been sent to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Elsewhere in his speech, the White House chief made indirect criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that “if we don’t oppose dictators, they will continue to appear”.

“We ensured that there was no interruption in the flows of equipment sent to Ukraine and since the start of the Russian invasion, the US alone has sent over $3 billion in security assistance – not counting our allies.

This money is a direct investment in defending freedom and democracy because if you don’t oppose dictators, history shows us that, they keep coming, coming… their thirst for power continues to grow,” he added.

In addition to the amounts already sent, Biden asked Congress to approve a new $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, of which about $20 billion will be used for weapons and military equipment alone.