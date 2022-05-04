Call of Duty Mobile codes: redeem skins and weapons (2022-05-04)

Check out today’s Call of Duty Mobile Codes here, May 04, 2022. We list below the redemption codes to unlock some cool new items

These Mobile COD codes often offer free weapon blueprints, operator skins or other cool items and developers release new redemption codes every now and then. In this article, we will list all Call of Duty Mobile Codes and how players can redeem them in 2022.



Hurry up, grab and activate this Call of Duty Mobile redemption code. If there is an error, the code may have expired or been overused by other players.

New Call of Duty redemption code – FFPLOJEUFHSI

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BMRMZBZESA

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BJUMZBZEWE

BILZCZ5UE

BJUNZBZBUA

BKHDZBZ7U5

COD Mobile Redeem code New

BJUCZBZ448

BJMGZCZRGT

BJMIZCZ9QD

BJRLZBZDV8

BLFUZBZTX

BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR

BJMMZCZAQS

BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ

BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8

BGRBZBZG3K

3EREQN8HR4KXN

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX

JNQ34TEANEG9R

Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile usually have an expiration time, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you try to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to certain specific regions; if so, you can change the region of your device through a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a different region than yours.

Codes are available for a limited time, so you should check this list daily. To redeem Call of Duty Mobile codes, all you have to do is go to the game’s website, code redemption page and follow the steps.

What is Call of Duty Mobile?

If you like games, you must know the game “Call of Duty“, which is equivalent to “duty”, “obligation” is considered one of the biggest mobile game releases. the game Call of Duty: Mobile has many in-game items like characters, skins, weapon designs and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or using your CoD Points in-game. But if you want exclusive items for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, we have provided below the list with new free redemption codes for today.



As you are used to seeing in all the news that we publish here regarding the game, Call of Duty Mobile continues to be a success among mobile games and gaining more strength every day, the game has the Battle Royale game mode, similar with those of Fortnite and Free Fire. The mode challenges players to be the last survivors on a map filled with weapons, equipment and vehicles.

call of Duty: The redemption codes mobile can be found on the game’s official social networks or on some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you should keep in mind that some codes are account-specific and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain time.

For those who don’t know, Call of Duty Mobile has a staging server and this staging server is where developers try out new content before it’s officially released.

Remember, Call of Duty Mobile codes change over time and “expire”.

