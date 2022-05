Cuiab City Hall | Health Department begins to apply fourth dose of Covid-19 to elderly people over 70 years old

The Prefecture of Cuiabá, through the Municipal Secretary of Health, started to apply from today (3), the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, for elderly people over 70 years old. It is necessary to go to any Basic Health Unit that administers the vaccine for adults or at UNIC Beira Rio, with the immunization card and a personal document.

The coordinator of the Vacina Cuiabá – Your Life in the First Place, Valéria de Oliveira, explains that, until then, the fourth dose was only available to seniors aged 80 and over. “We received Technical Note No. 28, from the Ministry of Health, which considers the decision to apply another dose of the immunizing agent, as it is a more vulnerable group, with more risk of complications from the disease”, she explains.

“The decision of the Ministry of Health also takes into account the epidemiological scenario of the pandemic, with high transmission in other countries and the emergence of new variants”, he adds.

To take the fourth dose, the elderly must respect a minimum interval of 4 months after the third dose (booster dose), those who are already on time to take the fourth dose and are in the contemplated group, should seek immunization. “It is important to complete the vaccination schedule, we cannot facilitate it, the pandemic is not over yet and the vaccine is the primary mechanism to face the disease”, concludes the coordinator.

Here’s where adults can get vaccinated:

NORTH REGIONAL

CPA III Health Center – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

Family Clinic – 8 am to 8 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS March 1st / João Bosco Pinheiro – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Jardim União / Jardim Florianópolis – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Ilza Terezinha Picolli – 8 am to 8 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Três Barras / Umuarama – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

Paiaguás Health Center – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Novo Paraíso I – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

SOUTH REGIONAL

UBS Tijucal – 8 am to 8 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Jardim Industriário I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Jockey Club – 8am to 11am / 1pm to 4:30pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Parque Ohara – 8 am to 8 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Pedra 90 V and VI – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Santa Terezinha I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS São João Del Rei / Novo Millenium – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Coxipó I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Parque Atalaia I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Jardim Fortaleza / Santa Laura – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

EAST REGIONAL

CS Campo Velho – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

CS Dom Aquino – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

CS Jardim Imperial I – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Areão – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Altos da Serra I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Baú / Trash – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Dr. Fábio I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Jardim Leblon – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Novo Mato Grosso – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Novo Horizonte – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Planalto – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Pico do Amor – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Praeiro – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Pedregal I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Renascer – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Terra Nova / Canjica – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

WEST REGIONAL

UBS Despraiado I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Novo Colorado I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Novo Terceiro – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Santa Amália / Jardim Araçá – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

CS Jardim Independência – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Cidade Alta – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Cidade Verde – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Sucuri – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Ribeirão do Lipa – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

RURAL REGIONAL

UBS Aguaçu – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Rio dos Peixes – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

CENTRAL POLE

Unic Beira Rio – 8:00 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday) from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm (Saturday)