Dengue diagnostic tests are suspended in public and private networks in Brusque

The Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-SC) is short of reagent to carry out tests to detect cases of dengue.

In this way, the public health network is no longer carrying out tests to confirm the disease. The same problem happens on the private network, from which reports arrived that it is no longer possible to carry out tests.

The absence of tests as a mandatory criterion for the diagnosis of dengue follows guidance passed on to the municipalities by the state Epidemiological Surveillance.

The director of Health Surveillance in Brusque, Ariane Fischer, explains that since April 12, the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina (Dive-SC) has authorized that the diagnosis of dengue in municipalities with established transmission of the disease, such as the In the case of Brusque, it should be done without the need for an examination, based only on signs and symptoms.

“In situations of sustained transmission in a given area, with an increase in the number of cases detected for two consecutive weeks, the clinical-epidemiological criterion is adopted for confirmation of cases, with laboratory confirmation not being necessary. In these situations, 10% of suspected cases are collected to carry out viral monitoring”, says the Dive note.

The note also informs that it is still mandatory to send samples to Lacen in the following situations:

– Suspected cases in municipalities with no established transmission of the disease;

– Cases in pregnant women;

– Dengue cases with alarm signals regardless of the transmission scenario;

– Severe dengue cases regardless of the transmission scenario;

– Suspicious deaths

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube