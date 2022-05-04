DOC24 expands partnership with Unimed in Brazil

The safety and comfort provided by telemedicine services – both for patients and doctors – have led to the expansion of business in this segment in Brazil. A good example involves DOC24a digital medicine startup, and the various individuals that make up the Unimed System, which act as health plan operators.

Recently, the Unimeds of Uberlândia (MG), Nova Iguaçu (RJ), and Maranhão do Sul (MA) also started a partnership with healthtech. The business expansion is due to the successful work in Florianópolis, considered one of the most innovative operators in digital health initiatives.

According to Tomás Schnorr Rios, Product Manager at Unimed Grande Florianópolis (UGF), the work with DOC24 it was essential to guarantee to the cooperating physicians and clients the delivery of value in accordance with the main trends and needs that the pandemic demanded from health operators.

“It was two years that aggregated disruptive services in the form of care and that, without a doubt, democratized access to healthcare for the thousands of people who rely on the UGF plan”, he said. Initially, more than 1,600 cooperating physicians were given a personalized platform to provide unlimited remote care to clients. The creation of this environment was extremely important to ensure the continuity of elective consultations in times of health restrictions resulting from the pandemic.

The next step was the development of a digital emergency service, responsible for welcoming people associated with the plan without having to travel to the physical unit. “This has brought significant gains in reducing queues and customer care, who received an alternative to not having to expose themselves in a hospital environment. This functionality was also fundamental in the most critical period of contamination caused by the Ômicron variant”, recalled Tomás.

For Fernando Ferrari, the director general of DOC24 in the country, the demand for health providers also depends on other factors. “Online emergency care is the main motivation, but there are a multitude of other advantages that telemedicine provides, such as the reduction of between 12% and 32% of costs in general, which includes the individual value of medical consultation claims, in addition to the large ease of integration with MV and Tasy hospital management systems”.

The executive also highlighted some innovations that are already available in the market, such as the intelligent offices of Linha Diagnostica – which allow the patient to perform tests and transmit them in real time to the doctor, who follows him on the other side of the screen.

Another novelty is the WellnessTest, a service that, through the cell phone camera (tablet or computer) captures the patient’s vital signs and in just 30 seconds it understands and analyzes data such as heart and respiratory rate; oxygenation level; stress index; blood pressure; risks of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, among other notes.

In addition to Unimed, DOC24 currently offers telemedicine services to other health providers such as Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo (SP), Hospital da Criança in Brasília (DF) and Hospital Ernesto Dornelles (RS), among others.