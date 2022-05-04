European countries plan to stop buying oil from Russia within six months | World

European Union (EU) countries will stop buying oil and refined products from Russia within six months, said on Wednesday (4) the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The meeting proposed a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

“We will ensure the phasing out of Russian oil in an orderly manner, maximizing pressure on Russia. We will phase out Russian supplies of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year,” Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament. , drawing applause from lawmakers.

“It won’t be easy. Some member states are heavily dependent on Russian oil. But we have to work on it,” von der Leyen said of the proposal.

The proposal still needs approval from all 27 EU countries.

In addition to this measure, the sanctions package also includes the exclusion of more Russian banks from the Swift system and the banning of three Russian state-owned communication channels, which will not be able to distribute content in Europe via cable, satellite, internet or apps. The European chief executive called the channels “mouthpieces for Putin’s lies and propaganda”.

The Commission president also proposed new sanctions against high-ranking Russian military personnel and individuals involved in the events in Bucha, where dozens of bodies were found and raised suspicions of Russian war crimes.