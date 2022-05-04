FIFA 22 Crossplay arrives in patch, but in a limited way

FIFA 22 crossplay is finally becoming a reality: in the latest patch released by EA Sports, the feature was added to the game — but not yet available. According to the publisher, an update on the servers will release interaction between PS5, Xbox Series and Google Stadia consoles in Online Seasons and Friendlies modes.

So, when the functionality is enabled, players will be able to have fun with friends from other platforms — cooperatively or in a competition to climb the rankings in the seasons. EA explained how to turn crossplay on and off in menus. Look:

Customize > Online Settings > Matchmaking Options.

THE EA did not quote PS4, Xbox One or PC as platforms where crossplay will be enabled – at least in tests, but it may suggest that only the aforementioned consoles will have the function. We’ll have to wait for a future update to find out more.

FIFA 22 Crossplay Doesn’t Encompass Ultimate Team?

EA Sports also made it clear why they restricted FIFA 22 crossplay only to the aforementioned modes. According to the publisher, the feature is still in the testing phase, so feedback during the period will be important for it to reach future titles.

While we want to allow our players to play with as many friends and other people as possible, we have limited testing to these two modes in order to reduce the chance of introducing new issues to the game. We are confident that the game data and feedback we will receive from these two modes will help inform how crossplay can be implemented in future titles.

PS Plus subscribers will get a full package in FIFA 22

FIFA 22’s crossplay wasn’t the only news this Tuesday (03) for the game’s community. PS Plus subscribers will have access to a free package with the right to borrow an ICON for five games and 11 players with an overall rating greater than 82. Check it out!