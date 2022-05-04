German Chancellor Says Russia Will Attack Other Countries

Olaf Scholz opines that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine broke the post-WWII order
Reuters – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that no one can assume that Russia will not attack other countries given Ukraine’s violation of international law and that Germany will support Finland and Sweden if they decide to join NATO.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine broke the post-World War II order and is forcing Europe to bolster its defense strategy, Scholz said in a media statement alongside Swedish and Finnish prime ministers Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin.
The two leaders joined the German cabinet for the start of their two-day retreat at Schloss Meseberg, north of the capital, to discuss Europe’s security situation.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which it describes as a “special military operation”, Finland and Sweden have considered applying for the Western NATO military alliance, which would mark a major policy shift for the Nordic region.
“No one can assume that the Russian president and government will not at other times violate international law with violence,” Scholz said.
In a separate interview with Stern magazine, Scholz claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policy is imperialist and that Putin regards neighboring countries as Russia’s backyard.
“He wants to expand his territory and push borders with violence,” he said. “He is desperately trying to re-establish Russia’s former importance in a world that has changed.”
