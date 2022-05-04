Google: the new function to hide your personal data from searches

Google has updated the way to clear personal data

With the emergence of the internet and, above all, with the dominance of Google as the main search engine on the network, the privacy of personal information has become a priority issue for users.

That’s why the announcement, released in recent days, that Google has created a new form that makes it possible to more easily eliminate personal data from searches performed daily drew attention.

“The availability of personal information online can be disconcerting,” Michelle Chang, head of Google’s global search policy, said in a text on the organization’s website.

Chang made it clear that misuse of the data could result in “unwanted direct contact or even physical harm.”

