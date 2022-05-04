A healthy lifestyle can allow you to older people live longer, suggests research published in the medical journal BMJ. Women get six years of Life expectancy, and men, three years. The study also indicates that many of those extra years may be dementia-free. More than 6 million Americans aged 65 and over have the Alzheimer’s disease – the most common type of dementia – which has no cure.

The research found that at age 65, women with the healthiest lifestyles had an average life expectancy of 24 more years, compared with 21 years for those who were considered the least healthy. For healthy men, life expectancy was 23 years. For the less healthy, 17 years. The study involved 2,449 people aged 65 and over, who were part of the Chicago Health and Aging Project.

The researchers developed a healthy lifestyle scoring system that encompasses five factors: dietcognitive activity, physical activity, smoking and alcohol consumption. People were given one point for each area if they met healthy standards, resulting in a final score added up from zero to five – where five represents the healthiest lifestyle.

As for living with dementia, those with a score of 4 or 5 at age 65 lived with Alzheimer’s for a smaller proportion of years remaining than those with a score of between zero or one. For women, the difference for those healthier was having Alzheimer’s in 11% of their later years, compared to 19% of the least healthy. For men, the same rates were 6% and 12%, respectively.

The researchers concluded that “prolonged life expectancy due to a healthy lifestyle is not accompanied by an increase in the number of years living with Alzheimer’s dementia,” but rather by “a greater proportion of years remaining lived without Alzheimer’s dementia.” .