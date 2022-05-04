Here’s What’s Included in the Xbox May 2022 Update

Microsoft today detailed the official Xbox update for May 2022which is quite small this time, with just two resources being launched – “Stores” (similar to Instagram) in the Xbox app for Android and iOS and QoS marking.

Xbox Insiders have access to more features, but they’re clearly not ready for a public release just yet. So if you’re not an insider, keep in mind that this article is for you.

Here’s a brief overview of what’s on the way, with more details available on Xbox Wire:

Create, share and view stories with the Xbox app for Android and iOS

“Now in Australia and coming to more Xbox-compatible regions soon, your activity feed is being revamped for the Xbox app. Stories allow you to showcase your skills and keep up to date with your friends. You can share your favorite gaming moments, including game clips, screenshots, and achievements, with your friends and the Xbox community. You can also reply to your friends’ stories with a message or a quick reaction.”

Add priority tags to your gaming experiences with quality of service (QoS) tagging

“Quality of Service (QoS) tagging is a new service for Xbox consoles and sets priority tags on latency-sensitive outbound network traffic such as group chat, console streaming, and multiplayer (in supported games). This helps protect your gaming experience from connection issues during periods of congestion on supported networks.

In the Settings app under General, Network Settings, Advanced Settings, you will see a new button for Qo Markup SettingsS. Under QoS Tagging Settings, there are two options: DSCP Tagging Enabled and WMM Tagging Enabled.”

Excited for any of these features? Let us know in the comments below.

