How much does the ex-BBB treatment cost outside the SUS?

As part of the rehabilitation process after the accident he suffered in March, former BBB Rodrigo Mussi will undergo a robotic physiotherapy treatment, fully funded by SUS, at Lucy Montoro Network, in São Paulo.

Still with low supply around Brazil and costing up to almost R$ 60 thousand annually in a private clinic, the use of robots for rehabilitation accelerates the recovery of patients and allows a better and faster return to day-to-day activities.

To understand more details about how the treatment works, splash contacted Linamara Rizzo Battistella, a professor of physiatry at the USP School of Medicine, as well as Tomas and Antonio Makiyama, directors of Vivax Corp, the only Brazilian company to produce robots for rehabilitation.

Rodrigo Mussi is in the process of rehabilitation at the Lucy Montoro Network with robotic therapy Image: Playback/Instagram

Multidisciplinary

There are several types of robots that reproduce movements of the upper and lower limbs of the body as part of the treatment for victims of a stroke or a traffic accident, as is the case with Rodrigo. The movements can happen through immersive virtual games, as well as in the treatment of the ex-BBB.

“The robotic exercise is multidisciplinary. Through virtual reality, we managed to improve the level of awareness and communication of patients”, explains Linamara. In Rodrigo’s case, the brain injuries caused memory loss and confusion, conditions alleviated by robotic therapy.

“When we talk about robots, we talk about automation. The robotic exoskeleton gives support and safety to the patient and reduces the therapist’s energy expenditure. It helps in improving injury and physical conditioning. When I add all this to a virtual reality, I gain a stimulus additional visual. An immersive landscape. This more playful thing turns exercise into something pleasurable”, completes the doctor.

more advantages

In Brazil, Vivax is the only company to produce robots for rehabilitation, aimed mainly at stroke victims. Founded by brothers Tomas and Antonio Makiyama, it is responsible for nine robots used in the Lucy Montoro Network. Tomas is also the director of Integrarevida, the only clinic in the country to offer robotic treatment outside the SUS.

“The robots can perform 14 times the number of movements of conventional therapy. Working 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, they serve almost 27 patients in a year. Recovery takes 1/4 of the normal time”, points out Antonio.

Images of rehabilitation with robots at the Integrarevida clinic Image: Disclosure

Outside the SUS, a robotic therapy session lasting just over an hour can cost R$300. Tomas and Antonio do not know Rodrigo’s case in depth, but estimate that 3 to 4 weekly sessions would be recommended. This would give a value of up to BRL 1200 per week, BRL 4800 a month and almost BRL 60 thousand in a year. Before offering the treatment in Brazil last year, the brothers say that it was common to hear about patients who were going to undergo therapy in the US, Switzerland or Canada.

“A robotic rehabilitation in a case like his could even have daily sessions. The treatment time could drop from 2 years to 6 months to 1 year”, ponders Tomas.

Creator of the Lucy Montoro Network, Dr. Linamara dreams of expanding access to robotic therapy throughout Brazil. “We shortened the recovery time a lot. Patients from various parts of Brazil come to look for us. It is not only a better treatment, but the time is much shorter”, she points out.

“The number of traffic victims is equivalent to a permanent war in São Paulo. We need this speed and care to reach everyone”, he concludes.