how to become an expert Look!

Like administration, Health Management is based on the principles of planning, organization, direction and control. The person who works in this area has the mission to coordinate work processes in hospital environments, deal with people (hiring, layoffs and training), monitor financial resources, medicines, equipment, produce strategic plans, define workflows, purchases and investments in public or private health facilities.

It is worth noting that Health Management goes far beyond clinics and hospitals. But it is also present in environmental issues and in the search for quality of life, which gives professionals even more job opportunities in the area.

All this with the aim of ensuring safety, health and providing a quality service for patients. However, to manage a health institution it is necessary to add a little more knowledge and skills in the professional profile.

Health Management: What is the career like?

Where the professional can work:

clinics;

Hospitals;

Laboratories;

Health service providers;

Hospital logistics and support services companies;

Health insurance;

Health Cooperatives;

Medical-hospital equipment industry;

Research Institutes and Centers;

In the Unified Health Service, the SUS, at the national, state and local levels;

Health advisory and consultancy;

Regulatory and inspection agencies;

Municipalities;

Health Departments;

Ministries;

Rest homes.

Professional salary

There are several areas that a professional in Health Management can pursue, so the salary varies greatly depending on the position.

The remuneration of the hospital manager is on average R$ 4,622.83. With investment in specific knowledge, the financial return grows, reaching an average of up to R$ 12,174.77.

This amount may vary depending on the position. Check out:

health management support activities : R$ 10,268.50;

: R$ 10,268.50; health insurance : R$ 7,710;

: R$ 7,710; hospital care activities : R$ 6,132.30;

: R$ 6,132.30; activities of diagnostic and therapeutic complementation services : R$ 5,647.50;

: R$ 5,647.50; activities to provide support infrastructure and patient care at home : R$ 4,600;

: R$ 4,600; activities of associations for the defense of social rights: R$ 4,045.33.

Source: UNOPAR blog

What is studied in the Strategic Health Management course?

What can you expect from the Graduate in Strategic Health Management – ​​Lato Sensu at Gran Cursos Online?

THE Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Health Management It’s everything you expect from a specialization and more!

We combine theory and practice with a active methodology of knowledge, based on problem solving, interdisciplinarity and the interconnection of themes. You will work with expertise desired in both the private and public spheres, standing out in the job market.

Course curriculum:

Module I Strategic Management in Organizations 20 hours Strategic Management in Organizations II 2 hours Budget and Financial Management 45 hours Government Tenders and Contracts 30 hours Public Management 45 hours Module II Accounting Management 45 hours People Management and Health Work Process I 21 hours People Management and Health Work Process II 6 hours Processes management 36 hours Project management 26 hours Project Management II 2 hours Module III Material Resource Management 25 hours Material Resource Management II 5 hours Quality Management – Accreditation and Certification and Patient Safety I 20 hours Quality Management – Accreditation and Certification and Patient Safety II 10 hours Norms and Standards for Health Auditing 25 hours Norms and Standards for Health Auditing II 25 hours Legal Topics in Health 10 hours Health Regulation and Remuneration Mechanisms 10 hours Information System and Technological Management in Health 3 hours Marketing and Entrepreneurship in Health 10 hours Management of Government Contracts and Purchases

Health Management: Why take a postgraduate course?

Promotion and salary increase: according to researches, those who have a specialization can earn up to 118% more than those who don’t ;

More security to perform challenging tasks : when you have the protection of information and knowledge, complex tasks become easier to deal with;

trust development : exchanging experiences with professors and colleagues can broaden your view of the market and the area of ​​operation, bringing more self-confidence;

Possibility to change role or place of work : a postgraduate course provides new knowledge, so you can use it to change careers, functions or companies;

Development trend: Brazilian public health is one of the most comprehensive in the world. In addition to being available to all citizens, there is a growing trend in the population. With adequate investments, it is possible to obtain more and more jobs, which opens up new opportunities for those specializing in the management sector;

Brazilian public health is one of the most comprehensive in the world. In addition to being available to all citizens, there is a growing trend in the population. With adequate investments, it is possible to obtain more and more jobs, which opens up new opportunities for those specializing in the management sector; Versatility of areas: and there are several areas in which a professional in Health Management can follow;

and Ability to make an impact on people’s lives: working in this area means seeking solutions and improvements for one of the main demands of Brazilian society, health.

