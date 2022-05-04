Josep Borrell says new EU sanctions on Russia will focus on oil | Ukraine and Russia

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday (3) that the European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia for waging a war against Ukraine. This sixth package will target Moscow’s oil industry, more Russian banks and those responsible for disinformation.
“We are working on the sixth sanctions package that aims to decentralize more banks, list disinformation actors and fight oil imports,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s representative for international affairs, said in a tweet.
Borrell added that the Commission’s proposals will be presented to the bloc’s 27 member states for approval.
Officials said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was expected to define the proposed sanctions on Wednesday, and that they would include a ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year.
Germany has informed, through its Minister of Economy and Climate Change, that it will manage to run out of Russian oil by the end of the year.
On the other hand, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the country would struggle over the next winter if there is a ban on compost coming from Moscow.