Knocking on coffin lid, Peruvian woman “wakes up” during her own wake

posted on 05/03/2022 16:17



Rosa’s relatives were startled to hear beats and movements coming from the coffin during the procession that followed to the city cemetery – (Credit: Reproduction/Publimetro)

A Peruvian woman “woke up” during her own wake last Tuesday (26/4) and startled everyone who was present at the place by hitting the lid of the coffin she was in.

Rosa Isabel Callaca was found dead on April 25 after suffering a car accident in the city of Chiclayo, Peru. According to information from the Argentine portal infobaethe death was confirmed at Lambaye Regional Hospital after the accident that also took the life of the woman’s brother-in-law.

Rosa’s relatives were startled to hear knocks and movements coming from the coffin during the procession that followed to the cemetery in the city of Ferreñafe. The lid was then opened and the woman’s eyes were open and she had vital signs.





“She opened her eyes and was sweating. I got to my office and called the police”, reports the cemetery administrator.

The Peruvian woman was taken to the Ferreñafe Referral Hospital to be examined by a doctor, who found that she still had vital signs. Hours later, however, she could not resist her injuries and had her definitive death attested.

Previous investigations indicate that Rosa was sent to the morgue by the staff of the first hospital and was received without proper analysis of vital signs.

Alipio Rivas Guevara, Peru’s regional health manager, said that he still does not have the bulletin of the professionals who treated the woman and that the case is under investigation. The victim’s family said they intend to ask for the body to be exhumed to find out the real reason for death.