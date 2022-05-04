Madeleine case: understand the disappearance that has intrigued the world for 15 years | World

15 years ago the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCann intrigued the world. She, who was on vacation with her family in Portugal, disappeared on May 3, 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday, in Praia da Luz, a tourist destination in the south of the European country.

To this day, the exact circumstances of her disappearance remain unclear, and different hypotheses for her disappearance have already been investigated.

The girl was in the hotel room with her two-year-old brothers, twins at the time, when she disappeared. At the time of her disappearance, her parents, doctors Kate and Gerry McCann, had gone out to dinner at a restaurant near the hotel.

In mid-April, a man was accused in Germany, at the request of the Portuguese Justice, for the disappearance of Madeleine. German authorities have said since 2020 that they have evidence of Madeleine’s murder, and point to a repeat German pedophile identified as Christian B.

Prosecutor says he has conviction about Madeleine’s murder

Remember 5 research milestones

Madeleine case: remember the disappearance of the Madeleine McCann girl

Madeleine’s disappearance sparked an international campaign to try to find her. The girl’s photos have been going around the world since 2007.

There were calls for information in several countries and famous people, such as footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, made television calls for the girl to be found.

Many people were heard by the Portuguese police — the girl’s parents, hotel staff, other regulars. Sniffer dogs also participated in the search. The police took clothes from the girl and it was possible to discover that Madeleine came to pass another apartment in the resort before disappearing.

Portuguese police closed the case in 2008, 14 months after it was registered. But in the face of persistent worldwide commotion (Madeleine’s parents even appealed to the Pope for further investigation), the case was reopened five years later.

Then, in July 2013, Scotland Yard opened its own investigation into Maddie’s disappearance. Investigators said it was indeed possible that the girl was alive.

In 2018, the police investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance received new public funding worth £150,000.

The biggest breakthrough in the investigations took place in June 2020, when the prosecution in Braunschweig, Germany, named a 43-year-old man, who was already in prison on another charge, as responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance.

At the time of the crime, Christian B. lived a few kilometers from the hotel in Praia da Luz where the girl disappeared. According to German authorities, the girl is dead.