Madeleine McCann: it is ‘essential’ to find out the truth 15 years later, say parents

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on Madeleine McCann: it is ‘essential’ to find out the truth 15 years later, say parents 3 Views

Kate and Gerry McCann seated, giving an interview indoors

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Kate and Gerry McCann in 2017; they wrote about their feelings and expectations regarding their daughter’s disappearance on May 3, 2007

Fifteen years after the disappearance of their daughter, Kate and Gerry McCann say they are surprised when they hear that they need to “close” the absence of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal on May 3, 2007 at the age of 3.

For them, it is “essential” to clarify what happened to the English girl, who disappeared in Portugal during the family’s vacation.

On the eve of the 15th year of the disappearance, Kate and Gerry wrote in a Facebook post that this year “is not tougher than others, but it’s not easier either.”

“Many people speak of the need for a ‘closure’. That has always seemed like a strange term. Regardless of the developments, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrendous crime has been committed,” they wrote.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Madeleine case: understand the disappearance that has intrigued the world for 15 years | World

15 years ago the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCann intrigued the world. She, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved