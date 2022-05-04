Madeleine McCann: New evidence emerges against the main suspect | World

Playback/Facebook undefined

German investigators investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal for 15 years have found new evidence against the main suspect. The information was confirmed by the prosecutor in charge of the case, Hans Christian Wolters, in an interview with the Portuguese channel CMTV this Tuesday.

“The investigation is still ongoing and I think we’ve found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic data, but evidence.”

said the prosecutor.

Madeleine disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007, when she was three years old, when her family was on vacation there. The case had international repercussions, but went unanswered for more than a decade.

In 2020, German police pointed out that the main suspect was a sex offender, already arrested in the country, who would have killed the girl after the kidnapping. He has been identified as Christian Brueckner and is serving a seven-year sentence in Oldenburg, northern Germany, for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Praia da Luz in 2005.

“We’re pretty sure he’s Madeleine McCann’s killer. He doesn’t have any alibi.”

Wolters told CMTV, without giving further details on the case.

Last month, Portuguese authorities corroborated the line of investigation of German prosecutors and also declared Christian Brueckner as the main suspect in the crime. Telephone records identified that the suspect was near the hotel complex where Madeleine disappeared, but so far, no formal charges have been brought against the man in this case. The victim’s body was never found.

Parents demand answers

To mark the 15th anniversary of the crime, Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, released a statement demanding answers about the case.

“Many people talk about the need for ‘closure’. It always seemed like a strange term. Regardless of the outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter, and a truly horrible crime has been committed. These things will stay. It is true, however, that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and so our need for answers, really, is essential”

said the couple.

Along with the message was a famous quote from the book “Winnie the Pooh”, by English author Alan Alexander Milne: “But most importantly, even if we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.”

“We appreciate the continued work and commitment of the British, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined police effort that will deliver results and bring us these answers. As always, we would like to thank all our supporters for their continued wishes and support. great comfort to know that, regardless of the time that has passed, Madeleine remains in people’s hearts and minds”,

wrote.

