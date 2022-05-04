Man Found Alive in Body Bag in Shanghai | World

Six people are under investigation in Shanghai for taking part in the transport of an elderly person alive in a body bag. The man was a resident of a nursing home in the city and would have been declared dead, placed in the bag and taken from the residence to the hearse, where the error was noticed.
The incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon, was filmed by neighbors and the footage quickly spread across the internet, prompting a furious reaction in the city, which has been under an exhaustive lockdown for five weeks due to Covid.
The situation also raised concerns about the city’s overstretched medical system.
A man in a protective suit against Covid, on an isolated street in Shanghai – Photo: Jacqueline Wong/Reuters
The incident was confirmed by the Putuo district government, which said investigations had begun. The Shanghai Supervision Commission and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said five employees, including the director of the nursing home and a doctor, had been removed and placed under investigation. Another local Party official was warned.
Shanghai Xinchangzheng Nursing Home apologized, while the funeral home praised its employees for realizing the person was still alive and rewarded them with 5,000 yuan each.
State media said the elderly patient had been transferred to hospital and was receiving treatment.