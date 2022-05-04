Man proposes to wife in line at McDonald’s, gets ‘no’ and video goes viral | World

A failed marriage proposal is making waves on the internet. A man kneeled in line at a McDonald’s cafeteria in South Africa with what appears to be a ring box in his hand. Despite pressure from the people around, the answer was no..

In the video, released this Tuesday (3) by the local press, it is possible to see that the woman exchanges a few words with him, shaking her head as if to say no. The man insists and continues kneeling there. After a while, she leaves.

The man takes the order from the cafeteria and follows her, passing through the crowd that records the embarrassing scene with cell phones. (SEE VIDEO ABOVE.)

The scene above was originally posted by @Madame_Fossete on Twitter. Alongside she wrote, “I witnessed such a sad scene today.” This video has over 3.7 million views.