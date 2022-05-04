Mariupol: Russian troops claim to have captured Canadian general allegedly responsible for biolab

In Mariupol, the Russians continue the demilitarization operation of the remaining garrison of Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal factory.

247, with international agencies – The main event of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, supported by NATO, this Tuesday, 3, was the mass night bombing of the regions of Lviv, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Vinnitsa, Odessa and Kiev by Russian troops.

During the night, six railway stations in central and western Ukraine and other strategically important facilities were subjected to missile attacks. The damage is severe and the movement of 14 trains was delayed, but there were no injuries among railway workers and passengers. A missile attack was also carried out on an infrastructure facility in the mountainous region of Transcarpathia.

Major clashes continue to take place in Kharkov. Ukrainian Armed Forces troops are trying to pierce a Russian flank, threatening its rear with supplies.

In the Izium region, Russian troops with units of the People’s Republics of Donetsk (RDP) and Lugansk (RPL) are advancing on Barvinkove, successfully fighting in the Krasny Liman area. In Yatskovka and Rubtsy, about 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers remain under siege. In Popasnaya, Russians with RPD and RPL units make advances against Kiev’s forces.

In Mariupol, the Russians continue the demilitarization operation of the remaining garrison of Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal factory, while the few units of the Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Armed Forces try to regroup.

According to Russian media reports, Canadian General Trevor Kadier was arrested while trying to escape the industrial region. He is accused of being in charge of biolab #1, where allegedly 18 people were working on deadly viruses.

Already on Russian territory, the city of Belgorod was again attacked by the Ukrainians. Locals reported an incident near the town of Alekseyevka, with shots coming from an unidentified aircraft. After some time, two more aircraft appeared.

*With information from South Front, Readovka, Sputnik and RT

