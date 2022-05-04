Mariupol: Russian troops claim to have captured Canadian general allegedly responsible for biolab

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Mariupol: Russian troops claim to have captured Canadian general allegedly responsible for biolab 10 Views

In Mariupol, the Russians continue the demilitarization operation of the remaining garrison of Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal factory.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia rules out declaring war on Ukraine

US and UK officials have raised the possibility of the Russian president declaring war on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved