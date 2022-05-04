Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are part of the deal with the Embracer Group

Facebook

During the investor conference, Embracer Group confirmed that the deal with Square Enix includes marvel’s avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Despite being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal (both acquired by the Embracer Group), it was uncertain what would happen to the two games.

However, in order for both games to continue to receive support (mainly marvel’s avengers), Disney approval is still required.

If Disney disagrees, there is a good chance that both titles will ‘die’. That is, not only do they stop receiving updates, but they are also removed from digital stores and their servers shut down (again, in the case of marvel’s avengers).

Just wait for the next chapters. Remembering that the acquisition of Square Enix studios should only take place between July and September 2022. Therefore, until that date, both games are ‘safe’.

In the video below, you can see the excerpt from the conference in which the points presented above are discussed.

It is also worth mentioning another news in parallel. According to market analyst David Gibson, Square Enix sold its Western studios for just $300 million to Marvel.

In less than two years, Square Enix lost $200 million on both games (avengers and GotG).