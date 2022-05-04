Minas Gerais reaches three deaths from human rabies in a month | Minas Gerais

One child died diagnosed with human rage last Friday (29), according to the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG) this Monday (2). And the third death caused by the disease in Minas Gerais in just one month. The State Department of Health investigates another suspected case (read details further below) .

The 12-year-old indigenous girl diagnosed with human rabies, did not resist the disease. She had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the João Paulo II Hospital, in the Center of Belo Horizonte, since the beginning of April.

The teenager’s case was notified to the State Department of Health (SES-MG) on April 5, when she underwent tests for the diagnosis of rabies. The result was released on April 19, confirming the disease.

Minas Gerais investigates another suspected case of human rabies

The girl was the second patient in Minas Gerais diagnosed with human rabies in the last 10 years.

Indigenous village cases

She and Zelilton Maxacali, also 12, lived in an indigenous village, in a rural community in the city of Bertópolis, in Vale do Mucuri. The boy died on April 4.

According to SES-MG, both cases are related to biting by the same bat.

A 5-year-old child, who also lived in the village, died on April 17.. SES-MG went on to investigate the case, even though the victim had not shown symptoms.

The result came out on Tuesday (26) and was released on Thursday (28)confirming the third death from human rabies. The case remains under epidemiological investigation to identify the circumstances of the contagion, as the child did not have signs of a bat bite or scratch.

A suspected case remains under investigation, also in rural Bertópolis. This was notified on the 21st of April.

The patient is an 11-year-old girl, who presented with symptoms such as fever and headache. Due to kinship with the second confirmed case, she was taken to the hospital and underwent tests. The child remains hospitalized in a clinical bed, stable and under observation.

According to SES-MG, last Sunday (24), more doses of human rabies vaccine were sent to complete the vaccination schedule of the rural community of Bertópolis. Until the 28th of April, 982 people of 1,037 living in the community had already been vaccinated with the first dose. Others 802have already taken the second dose. The interval between applications is seven days.

The folder also said that has already provided vaccine and human anti-rabies serum for the exposed population and animal anti-rabies vaccine for dogs and cats in the region.

The last case of death from human rabies in Minas Gerais was recorded in 2012, in Rio Casca, in the Zona da Mata.

According to SES-MG, in case of any incident with wild or domestic mammals, especially bats, dogs and cats, it is important to look for the nearest health unit to assess the need to adopt prophylactic measures, such as administration of vaccine and serum.