MIT Creates Portable Device That Makes Seawater Safe to Drink

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a portable device capable of desalinating and removing particles from seawater, making it fit for consumption.

Weighing less than 10 kg, the device is the size of a handbag and needs less energy to run than it takes to charge a cell phone battery. In addition, its operation is very simple: just press a button.

Unlike other portable desalination units, which require periodic replacement of filters, the device created by the MIT researchers uses electrical energy to remove particles from the water. The result is potable water that even exceeds the quality standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the developers, eliminating the need for filter replacement significantly reduces long-term maintenance costs. This may favor the deployment of the unit in remote areas with limited resources, such as on small islands or on board maritime cargo ships.

Portable desalinator can be useful in extreme situations

According to one of the project’s authors, Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science, of biological engineering and a member of MIT’s Research Electronics Laboratory (RLE), the device could also be used to help victims of natural disasters. or by military personnel on long-term missions.

“This is the culmination of a 10 year journey that my group and I have been on. We’ve worked for years on the physics behind individual desalination processes, but putting all these advances in a box, building a system and demonstrating it in the ocean was a really meaningful and rewarding experience for me,” said Han.

Junghyo Yoon, one of the device’s creators, drinking the seawater that has just been purified. Image: MIT

Junghyo Yoon, co-creator of the product, explains that portable desalination units available on the market today generally require high-pressure pumps to push water through the filters. In addition, according to Yoon, they are very difficult to reduce in size without compromising their energy efficiency.

In contrast, the desalination unit proposed by them is based on a technique called ion concentration polarization (ICP). Instead of filtering water, the ICP process applies an electric field to membranes above and below a water channel.

As a result, membranes repel salt molecules, bacteria, viruses and other positively or negatively charged particles as they pass. The charged particles are directed into a second stream of water, which is discharged.

The use of dissolved and suspended solids allows the passage of clean water through the channel. As it only requires a low pressure pump, the ICP ends up using less energy than other techniques.

However, the ICP does not always remove all the salts that pass through the middle of the channel. For that reason, the researchers combined a second process, called electrodialysis, to remove the remaining salt ions.

To find the perfect combination of ICP and electrodialysis modules, machine learning was used, the ideal configuration of which includes a two-stage ICP process, with water flowing through six modules in the first stage and then through three in the second, followed by a single electrodialysis process.

This reduced energy consumption, ensuring the process remains self-cleaning. “While it is true that some charged particles can be trapped in the ion exchange membrane, if they get stuck, we just reverse the electric field polarity and the charged particles can be easily removed,” said Yoon.

Sea water purifier is now on sale

Through a smartphone app, also developed by the research team, the user can control the unit wirelessly and report real-time information on energy consumption and water salinity.

To test the functioning of the device, several experiments were carried out in the laboratory using water with different levels of salinity and turbidity. After that came the test step in locowhen the scientists went to Carson Beach, a beach in South Boston.

There, they placed the box in the sand and dropped the feeding tube into the water. In about half an hour, the device filled a plastic cup with drinking water. “It was a success even on its first run, which was quite exciting and surprising. But I think the main reason for our success is the accumulation of all these small advances that we’ve made along the way,” Han said.

In addition to exceeding WHO quality guidelines, the resulting water was reduced in suspended solids by at least a factor of 10. The prototype produces potable water at a rate of 0.3 liters per hour and requires only 20 watts of energy. per liter.

The equipment is already available for sale on the internet, for about US$50 (the equivalent of approximately R$254). The tool has a small portable solar panel, which is also capable of powering the machine.

