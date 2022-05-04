Moto G82 appears in images, full specs revealed

As we talked about in a previous article, Motorola is almost ready to launch a new mid-range smartphone, the Moto G82. And now, its full list of specs and images have been shared in a new leak online.

According to the information, the Moto G82 will come with a 6.55″ Full HD+ pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The display is said to take up almost 88% of the front of the device, and the leaked image only shows a circular notch at the top for the front camera.

Speaking of cameras, the source says the Moto G82 will come with a 16MP selfie shooter. At the rear, the rendering confirms the presence of a 50MP main sensor and support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). In addition, there will be an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

In hardware, the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset is expected along with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. In any case, the user will have access to 128GB of internal storage. In addition, there will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, IP52 water protection and a P2 headphone jack.

There is still no clue about the release date of the Moto G82. However, the excessive number of leaks of this device suggests that the official announcement could happen at any time.