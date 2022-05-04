No one cares? Overwatch 2 lost 99% of viewership in a week on Twitch

The game reached a record 1.5 million viewers in the first days of the Beta.

Started on the 26th of April, the Overwatch 2 Beta was responsible for setting a new audience record for Blizzard’s FPS on Twitch. In a matter of a few days, the game achieved more than 1.5 million concurrent viewers on the streaming platform, numbers that had never been reached even in the periods of greatest popularity of the original game.

However, a survey by Forbes shows that all this success was temporary. According to the publication, the game’s audience dropped by 99% in a matter of a week, reaching averages that are below 15 thousand viewers — as of this writing, there are 5,200 people following the game.

Therefore, Overwatch 2 ends up missing from Twitch’s 20 most watched games, something quite negative for a game that tries to regain part of its audience. While part of the decline can be attributed to the fact that much of the game’s audience stemmed from Access key drops offered by Twitchit seems like the general public just couldn’t keep up much of the original enthusiasm.

Overwatch 2 will have a tough mission

Much of the lack of excitement about the game can be attributed to decisions by Blizzard itself, which confessed that was wrong to put the first Overwatch aside for so long. For years without the addition of a new character, the title began to recycle various events and rewards at a time when competitors such as Fortnite were renewed at a constant pace.

Nor did the fact that Overwatch 2 is a game quite similar to the previous one which will even share PvP elements with its predecessor. like the promised PvE mode is not available in Beta offered today, many fans of the series may not have found enough news to warrant continuing to watch Twitch streams.

The Beta of the game remains live until the 17th of May., being exclusive to PC players (so far, Blizzard has not disclosed whether there will be tests on consoles). While Twitch’s numbers aren’t necessarily representative of the game’s future success, they do indicate that Blizzard may have a tougher task on their hands than they bargained for to win back fans and attract new players.

Source: Forbes