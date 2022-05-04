Number of people infected by Covid-19 increases and exceeds 21 thousand cases

In the last 24 hours, there were also 92 deaths caused by the disease; Expert says increase is ’cause for concern’

JORGE HELY / FRAME / ESTADÃO CONTÚDO

Private clinics in São Paulo also confirmed an increase in demand for Covid-19 tests



The cases of Covid-19 increased again in Brazil. The number of infected people rose in February, when the daily average was 14,542 cases. Between the 24th and 30th of April, São Paulo showed an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations. This Tuesday, Brazil recorded 21,000 new cases of Covid-19. In the same period, 92 people died from the disease. In Sao Paulo, the growth is almost 5%. For specialists, the fall in immunity is directly related to the vaccine cycle of the population, which remains incomplete. “Our third-dose vaccine coverage for those between 18 and under 60 is still very low. And fourth-dose coverage for those over 60 is also bad. It is a matter of great concern”, explains the infectious disease doctor. Rachel Stucchi. Also according to her, it is necessary to pay attention to the flexibility of the use of masks. Today, São Paulo is the state with the most cases of Covid-19, followed by Minas Gerais, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul. “We already know that vaccines cannot prevent mild cases of the disease. At this point, we can say that Ômicron should be responsible for these cases now. Due to the flexibility of activities and taking the mandatory use of masks, it was expected that we would have a greater number of people with symptoms of Covid-19. “. Private clinics in São Paulo also confirmed an increase in demand for Covid-19 tests.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes