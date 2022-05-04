Number of positive tests increased by 82% in one week

The number of rapid tests that were positive for covid-19 increased by more than 80% compared to the previous week, Abrafarma reported (Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks).

Data from the association show that, of the 67,314 rapid tests carried out between April 18 and 24, 10,307 pointed to infection by the coronavirus – a number 82% higher than that recorded between April 11 and 17, when 5,677 positive diagnoses were recorded.

For Abrafarma, the survey points to “clear upward bias”. “The increase in numbers coincides with relaxation measures, such as the end of mandatory masks in different Brazilian states, including São Paulo, and the suspension of the health emergency throughout Brazil”, says the entity’s statement.

The ordinance that determines the end of the national emergency due to covid-19 comes into force on May 22. This can end the emergency use of vaccines and purchases of hospital supplies and materials without bidding, for example. The Ministry of Health stated, however, that no public policy will be interrupted.

The average number of deaths by covid-19 was stable again yesterday, after four days of high, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part. The indicator, which takes into account the numbers recorded in the last two weeks, stood at 118. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 663,765 lives have been lost in Brazil.